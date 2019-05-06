World

In pictures: Muslims around the world mark first day of Ramadan

  • 6 May 2019
People around the world are marking the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is determined by the lunar cycle and this year will run from 6 May.

Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month.

Many Muslims will not eat or drink water during daylight for the month.

Muslims in Utrecht in the Netherlands pray at Turkish Ulu Mosque Image copyright EPA
Image caption People pray at a mosque at Turkish Ulu Mosque in Utrecht, The Netherlands
A vendor prepares sweets in Herat, Afghanistan Image copyright EPA
Image caption A vendor in Afghanistan prepares sweets. It is common to have one meal, known as the Suhoor, just before dawn and another, known as the Iftar, directly after sunset.
Muslims pray in Indonesia Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Muslims pray inside a Mosque in North Sumatra, Indonesia. The country is home to the world's largest Muslim population.
People in Sarajevo release sky lanterns to mark the beginning of Ramadan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, doing good deeds and spending time with family and friends. In this image (above), people in Sarajevo release sky lanterns to mark the beginning of Ramadan.
Shoppers in Amman, Jordan walk past a giant Crescent Moon and other light decorations Image copyright EPA
Image caption Shoppers in Amman, Jordan, walk past a giant crescent moon and other light decorations.
Muslim students in Indonesia read copies of the holy book "Koran" on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Muslim students in Indonesia read copies of the Koran on the first day of the holy month.
Muslims perform the first 'Tarawih' prayer on the beginning of the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan in Iraq Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Muslims in Iraq pray on the first day of Ramadan.

