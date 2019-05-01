World

In pictures: May Day celebrated around the world

  • 1 May 2019

Every year May Day is used to mark many things - from the coming of spring in the Northern Hemisphere to the fight for workers' rights.

Here are some of the events that have taken place to mark the day from Indonesia to Britain.

People celebrate May Day with flags, balloons, music and dancing on Red Square in Moscow Image copyright AFP

Thousands of people gathered in cities across Russia for what is a major public holiday. The largest celebration took place in Moscow's Red Square.

A boy watches the celebrations in Moscow Image copyright AFP

This boy was particularly enthralled by the traditional costumes, balloons and flags on display.

Indonesian activists and workers are blocked by police as they take part in a protest to mark May Day Image copyright AFP

Workers held a protest march in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. May Day has long been associated with workers' rights in many parts of the world.

Indonesian activists clash with police during a protest to mark May Day Image copyright AFP

But there were sporadic clashes between demonstrators and police during the Jakarta rally.

Migrant workers are seen wearing blindfolds and wearing cardboard signs during the May Day rally in Hong Kong Image copyright Getty Images

There was also a May Day protest by migrant workers in Hong Kong.

A protester speaks through a megaphone as smoke from coloured smoke bombs billows near people taking part in the annual May Day rally in Strasbourg Image copyright AFP

In France, trade unions hold a traditional parade on May Day. Clashes have erupted between demonstrators and police in previous years.

Protesters hold a banner as they march during the annual May Day rally in Strasbourg Image copyright AFP

French cities such as Paris and Marseille are holding rallies this year. This image shows marchers in Strasbourg.

Police detain a protester after marching on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2019 Image copyright Reuters

Police in Turkey prevented demonstrators from marching on Istanbul's Taksim Square.

Workers, organised by South Africa's largest union, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, protest on May 1 Image copyright Getty Images

In South Africa workers took part in a rally north of Durban that was organised by the country's largest trade union.

Pakistani labour union workers hold placards and shout slogans as they march during a May Day rally Image copyright AFP

Pakistani women are seen here holding placards and shouting slogans during a march in Lahore.

Members of the 'D"Leonhardstoana' costume group wear traditional dresses as they dance during the maypole festival in southern Germany Image copyright Getty Images

But the day is not a political event for everyone. In southern Germany, the annual maypole festival features traditional dancing and music.

The Thieving Magpie Morris Side (Morris Dancers) during their "Dance in the Dawn" to mark May Day in Yorkshire, England Image copyright PA

In Britain, too, the day is seen by some as an opportunity to show off a traditional form of dance. These Morris dancers managed to catch the sunrise in Yorkshire.

