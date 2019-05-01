Every year May Day is used to mark many things - from the coming of spring in the Northern Hemisphere to the fight for workers' rights.

Here are some of the events that have taken place to mark the day from Indonesia to Britain.

Thousands of people gathered in cities across Russia for what is a major public holiday. The largest celebration took place in Moscow's Red Square.

This boy was particularly enthralled by the traditional costumes, balloons and flags on display.

Workers held a protest march in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. May Day has long been associated with workers' rights in many parts of the world.

But there were sporadic clashes between demonstrators and police during the Jakarta rally.

There was also a May Day protest by migrant workers in Hong Kong.

In France, trade unions hold a traditional parade on May Day. Clashes have erupted between demonstrators and police in previous years.

French cities such as Paris and Marseille are holding rallies this year. This image shows marchers in Strasbourg.

Police in Turkey prevented demonstrators from marching on Istanbul's Taksim Square.

In South Africa workers took part in a rally north of Durban that was organised by the country's largest trade union.

Pakistani women are seen here holding placards and shouting slogans during a march in Lahore.

But the day is not a political event for everyone. In southern Germany, the annual maypole festival features traditional dancing and music.

In Britain, too, the day is seen by some as an opportunity to show off a traditional form of dance. These Morris dancers managed to catch the sunrise in Yorkshire.

