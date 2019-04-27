World

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter - in pictures

  • 27 April 2019

Orthodox Christians are gathering to celebrate Easter around the world.

Followers will mark their faith's most important festival day on 28 April, one week after fellow Christians.

The different dates arise from use of the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar.

Orthodox Christians in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Believers marked the occasion in the same way they have for centuries in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
Orthodox Christians holding candles aloft in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption The ceremony involves "sacred fire" appearing from two cavities on either side of the Holy Sepulchre
A Russian pilgrim wearing a crown of thorns in Jerusalem ahead of Orthodox Easter Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Some pilgrims wore a "crown of thorns" in Jerusalem's Old City
Greek Orthodox Christians carrying the epitaph in water on Good Friday Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Greece on Friday, Orthodox Christians performed a procession in the sea
Greeks mark the Epitaph ceremony on Friday ahead of Orthodox Easter Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption People throughout Greece celebrated Good Friday with religious icons and services
Russians preparing treats for Easter in central Moscow Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Russians meanwhile prepared cakes and Easter eggs on Saturday in a monastery in Moscow
A Belarusian Orthodox priest blessing food ahead of Easter Image copyright EPA
Image caption A Belarusian priest blessed food with holy water in Minsk ahead of Sunday's celebrations
A giant decorative egg stands in Chisinau, Moldova ahead of Orthodox Easter Image copyright EPA
Image caption As in the west, eggs carry symbolic meaning at Orthodox Easter - like this giant decoration in Moldova's capital Chisinau
A little girl lights a candle for Easter in Skopje Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Others lit candles to mark the occasion, like this girl in North Macedonia's capital Skopje
A woman kneels in an Orthodox Church in Belarus the day before Easter Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Sunday will be the main day of observance throughout the Orthodox world

