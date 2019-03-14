Image copyright Yui Mok Image caption Facebook said it was looking into what caused the outage

Business owners have shared how they have been affected by an outage of Facebook's products.

People across the world were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp for about 14 hours.

Photo-sharing app Instagram announced it was back up and running, but users are still having difficulty accessing Facebook, according to Down Detector.

People who use the websites for work say they have been drastically affected.

We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Many people took to other social media sites including Twitter to share their frustration at not being able to post.

Some users said it was a reminder not to "have all of your eggs in one basket" when it came to running a business.

The hashtags #Instagramdown and #Facebookdown were trending online.

#Facebookdown Over 6 hours now i have lost a lot of business i rely on, grim i pray its working in 8 hours when i wake or i may revert to stone age methods of living 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ — Adam Robinson (@Awesome_Adzybea) March 13, 2019

Leah Lynch wrote: "Issues with Facebook and Instagram being down again in such a short time shows how important it is not to rely on one platform or medium for your business."

Another user said: "I didn't realise how much my career relies on Instagram until the app is entirely down."

You can't rely soley on social media to build a business. Case and point: Instagram and Facebook have been down today. If your whole business runs off your IG page you're losing money today. This is why I teach my clients multiple methods of marketing and sales. — Amanda Abella (@amandaabella) March 13, 2019

Ok the #Facebookdown and #Instagramdown thing is crazy! And a scary look at what happens when we rely on one or two large companies as our forms of communication and even business dealings! — Mary Beth Eversole (@AllergyActress) March 14, 2019

Other people chose to joke about the situation.

With Instagram down yesterday I noticed that there's been someone living in my house, when I asked her what her name was she said; your wife. Weird, it freaked me out. — Frank Zorrilla (@ZorTrades) March 14, 2019

Facebook confirmed that the outage was not related to a DDoS, a cyber attack that floods a website with requests, making it unreachable to other users.

It has not yet confirmed what the real reason behind the problem was.

Issues with Facebook are still being reported around the world.

A Down Detector map shows issues reported in the UK, Canada, Belgium and the US.