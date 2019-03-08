World

In pictures: International Women's Day around the globe

  • 8 March 2019
Women attend a demonstration on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Madrid Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Protesters took to the streets in all shades of violet, a colour representing feminism

Thousands of women and men have gathered in cities across the world to mark International Women's Day on 8 March.

Many used the occasion to protest feminist issues, such as the gender pay gap, violence against women and girls, and abortion rights.

In some countries, women were called upon to strike, while in others a heavy police presence clouded peaceful demonstrations.

Woman with devil horns on march marking International Women's Day in Istanbul Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Turkey banned an International Women's Day march but thousands gathered in Istanbul anyway
Turkish anti riot police officers block the street as demonstrators gather on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption They faced off with riot police firing tear gas and blocking entrances to Istiklal Street

Women and men of all ages, races and religion took part in the annual day, which was also declared a formal holiday in the German capital Berlin.

People, mainly women, take part in a rally during the International Women's Day in central Brussels, Belgium Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Feminists led largely peaceful protests, like this one in Brussels
An activist renames a street with a sticker reading "Wonder Woman Street" during a so-called "Feminist Strike" demonstration on International Women's Day in Paris, France, Image copyright EPA
Image caption Protesters in Paris got political - calling for women to strike
Women attend a demonstration on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Madrid Image copyright EPA
Image caption Madrid saw tens of thousands of women demonstrate on International Women's Day

Women in the Philippines raised issue with President Rodrigo Duterte's alleged misogyny, as well as his government's war on drugs, which has led to the killing of many women and human rights violations.

Protesters march on the streets of Manila on International Women's Day on March 8, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Protesters seen here marched on the streets of Manila

Latin Americans also came out in their thousands, including in Honduras and El Salvador, which have some of the continent's highest rates of femicide - the killing of a woman or girl by a man and on account of her gender.

Feminist organizations protest in front of the Public Ministry during the commemoration of International Women's Day, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras Image copyright EPA
Image caption Feminist organisations called for the end of violence against women in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa
Women march to celebrate the International Women's Day in San Salvador Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Women march to celebrate the International Women's Day in San Salvador

Women from the Italian feminist movement "Non Una Meno" (Not One Less) staged a protest march in Rome.

A woman reacts from a balcony to a protest during the International Women's Day on March 08 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some women in Italy did not even have to leave home to take part a rally
Women from the feminist movement "Non Una Meno" (Not One Less) stage a protest march in Rome Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption In Spain, unions, feminist associations and left-wing parties called for a two-hour strike
Officers of Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, remove women who block the Gran Via avenue during a sit-in protest in Barcelona Image copyright EPA
Image caption Police arrested women blocking a main road as part of a sit-in protest in Barcelona
Several thousand people gathered in central Oslo to take part in demonstration Image copyright EPA
Image caption Several thousand people also gathered in central Oslo, Norway

