Thousands of women and men have gathered in cities across the world to mark International Women's Day on 8 March.
Many used the occasion to protest feminist issues, such as the gender pay gap, violence against women and girls, and abortion rights.
In some countries, women were called upon to strike, while in others a heavy police presence clouded peaceful demonstrations.
Women and men of all ages, races and religion took part in the annual day, which was also declared a formal holiday in the German capital Berlin.
Women in the Philippines raised issue with President Rodrigo Duterte's alleged misogyny, as well as his government's war on drugs, which has led to the killing of many women and human rights violations.
Latin Americans also came out in their thousands, including in Honduras and El Salvador, which have some of the continent's highest rates of femicide - the killing of a woman or girl by a man and on account of her gender.
Women from the Italian feminist movement "Non Una Meno" (Not One Less) staged a protest march in Rome.