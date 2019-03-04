<section><h2><p>Are you stuck in a social bubble, or do your friends all have different backgrounds and outlooks from you?</p></h2><p><p>Find out how you compare with people from 28 countries around the world by answering the following survey questions.</p></p></section><section><h2><p><strong>Bubbling over</strong></p></h2><p><p>Wow – all of your friends are from the same year at school as you, and they went on to get jobs with similar salaries, and you have never had a full conversation with anyone who disagrees with you because you are a rhetorical force of nature who wins people over to your way of thinking instantaneously. But it sounds like life is too easy. Perhaps you should challenge yourself – why not start a conversation with a total stranger on public transport or sit in the away supporters’ section at your team’s stadium and cheer on your opponents?</p><p><br></p><p>When you’re done, you could move to one of the more socially divided countries in our data and convince others to follow suit: <strong>India</strong> for age, <strong>Saudi Arabia</strong> for income, <strong>China</strong> on being comfortable around people who were different, and <strong>Mexico </strong>on wanting to understand people who were different. Japan was where people were most likely to say they <strong>never</strong> have a conversation with people who disagree with them – you up for solving that?</p></p></section><section><h3><p><strong>Heavy bubble</strong></p></h3><p><p>Your world is more socially isolated than the average person in our survey. Have you considered getting some new hobbies? Or perhaps you’re just a bit more honest than most… </p><p><br></p><p>Countries with people who reported feeling more insular than average included <strong>India</strong> on age, <strong>Russia</strong> on income, and <strong>China</strong> on being comfortable around people who were different. People in Japan felt most able to confide that wanting to understand those who felt differently from them was either a <strong>little like me </strong>or even <strong>not like me</strong>. And people in <strong>Canada</strong> were most likely to admit that their conversations with people who disagreed with them happened <strong>less than monthly</strong>. </p></p></section><section><h3><p><strong>Average bubble </strong></p></h3><p><p>Straight down the middle! However much or little you feel like you’re insulated from people with different views or backgrounds to you, there are many people around the world who feel exactly the same. Or at least say they feel the same when filling in an online survey. Everybody tells the truth on the internet, right? </p><p><br></p><p>The most common answer for the income question was that <strong>about half</strong> of survey respondents’ friends were from the same income bracket, and people in <strong>China</strong> were most likely to report this was true of them. For age, it was <strong>more than half</strong> and this was the most popular answer in <strong>Turkey</strong>. As to whether people felt more comfortable in groups similar to them, the most common answer was that this sounded <strong>like me</strong> and people in Russia were most likely to say this. People who took the survey were most likely to say that wanting to understand people who were different from them felt <strong>very much like</strong> them. </p></p></section><section><h3><p><strong>Bit of a bubble</strong></p></h3><p><p>You clearly make an effort to spent time with people with a range of backgrounds and political standpoints – or perhaps it just comes naturally! Either way your life is less isolated that the average respondent to our survey. Unless… you weren’t secretly just virtue-signalling in your answers? Surely not. Who would do that? </p><p><br></p><p>Certainly not people in <strong>Poland</strong> or <strong>Columbia</strong>, where respondents were most likely to report that less than half of their friends were from the same age group or income band as them. <strong>Argentinians </strong>were most likely to say it was <strong>not like me</strong> to feel most comfortable hanging out with groups of people who were similar to them, whereas <strong>Chinese </strong>survey respondents were most likely to say that it was <strong>like me </strong>to want to understand those with differing views. </p></p></section><section><h3><p><strong>Bubble free</strong></p></h3><p><p>Goodness, your social circle is much more diverse than the average respondent to our survey – you are an example to us all! You may find kindred spirits in: <strong>South Africa</strong>, where people<strong> </strong>were most likely to report that nearly all of their friends were from different age groups and income bands than them, and also most likely to declare that it was important to understand people they disagreed with. <strong>Peruvians </strong>were most likely to report that they were happy hanging out with groups of people that were similar to them, whereas <strong>Brazilians </strong>were most likely to say they had conversations with people who held opposing views to them every day. </p></p></section><section><h2><p><strong>What proportion of your friends have about the same level of income as you?</strong></p></h2></section><section><h3><p><strong style="color: rgb(23, 57, 77);">What proportion of your friends are of the same age group as you?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(23, 57, 77);">How well does this describe the REAL you?: </span><strong style="color: rgb(23, 57, 77);">I feel more comfortable in groups of people who are similar to me.</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(23, 57, 77);">How well does this describe the REAL you?: </span><strong style="color: rgb(23, 57, 77);">It is important for me to listen to people who are different from myself. Even if I disagree with the other person, I still want to understand them.</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong style="color: rgb(23, 57, 77);">How often, if at all, do you have conversations with people who have opposing views to your own on issues such as politics, climate change, immigration and feminism?</strong></p></h3></section>