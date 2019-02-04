What's happening this week?

It's Monday, a new week, so let's get a sense of what's coming up with some of the most important and interesting stories over the next seven days.

1) Donald Trump addresses the nation... finally

What's happening?

President Donald Trump delivers his delayed State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Why does it matter?

Well, this is his chance to set out his agenda for the next year and so it should give us an idea of what his priorities are - although we could take a pretty good guess at what they are without even hearing the speech (the wall, anyone?).

The real question will be whether he will choose to extend the hand of friendship to the Democrats, as he did last year. If recent events are anything to go by, we'd say not.

Whatever happens, there are sure to be fireworks because, well, it's Donald Trump.

2) The world's biggest celebration kicks off

What's happening?

A sixth of the world's population will be marking the Lunar New Year and welcoming in the Year of the Pig on Tuesday.

Why does it matter?

Because a billion people are celebrating the start of their year, from China to Singapore, the Philippines to Mauritius and beyond. That means huge fireworks displays, gifts and a lot of tasty treats.

It is also important for any parents-to-be because The Year of the Pig - according to traditional belief - means anyone born over the next 12 months is likely to be hardworking, enthusiastic and optimistic.

On the downside, they are also said to be naive, stubborn and materialistic. Well, you can't have everything.

3) D-day approaches in the El Chapo trial

What's happening?

The jury is set to start its deliberations on whether Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is guilty or not guilty after hearing weeks of evidence in a New York court room.

Why does it matter?

US officials allege El Chapo is the leader of the world's biggest drug cartel. If he is found guilty, he faces the possibility of life behind bars.

Removing him from the picture, authorities hope, will lead to the eventual collapse of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel - a sort of cut-the-head-off-the-snake type deal. If it works, it would be a massive win for the US war on drugs.

On the other hand it will be more than a little embarrassing if the jury decides he is not, in fact, the Mexican kingpin prosecutors believe him to be.

But if we're honest, a jail sentence might not matter. After all, this is a man who has escaped prison twice - although we are guessing he might finding escaping from a high-security jail in the US a little harder.

4) Awards a-plenty

What's happening?

The Baftas and the Grammys - on one night!

Why does it matter?

Because we want to know what people are wearing, of course. And also, we want to know who won what.

Why? That is hard to say exactly. We just like to know these things.

On a more serious note, the Baftas will take place first on Sunday, with The Favourite looking like the actual favourite. The historical costume drama has the most nominations of the night, followed not-that-closely by Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, First Man and Roma, which all have seven nominations each.

A few hours - and thousands of miles - later, the Grammy awards will take place. At first glance, it looks like it might all be about the boys here, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake leading the field in nominations.

Of course, the number of nominations is no guarantee of actually winning: it could all change on the night. So we suggest you grab some popcorn and settle in for a night of high glamour, and not inconsiderable drama.