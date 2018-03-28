The best long reads of 2018

Changed lives

'I carved off part of my soul to stay with her'

  • 4 October 2018

One man's search to find his parents

  • 19 September 2018

Miss D and the time of reckoning

  • 18 May 2018

The lost decade

  • 11 September 2018

The blood scandal that killed both my husbands

  • 23 July 2018

'I was given HIV at eight – and couldn’t tell a soul'

  • 23 July 2018

The drug causing chaos in prisons

  • 30 July 2018

Mother warriors and their Zika babies

  • 18 September 2018

How debt kills

  • 31 May 2018

The girl who sabotaged her own wedding

  • 6 March 2018

The godfather of fake news

  • 22 November 2018

A doctor struck off for honest mistakes

  • 10 August 2018

A man who reinvented goalkeeping

  • 6 June 2018

You're losing everything - but you don’t understand why

  • 31 January 2018
  • From the section Stories

The night that tore these twins apart

  • 10 October 2018

The moving inside story of an adoption

  • 15 October 2018

The fastest-sinking city in the world

  • 2 August 2018

The radicalisation of Safaa Boular

  • 4 June 2018
  • From the section UK

Made to look beautiful. Sent out to die.

  • 7 February 2018

The crash that changed Billy's life

  • 19 November 2018

Don't shoot, I'm disabled

  • 4 October 2018
  • From the section Stories

The story behind a giant ship

  • 22 August 2018

The day Paradise burned down

Sex and the sugar daddy

  • 24 August 2018

The world revealed

The people who moved to Chernobyl

  • 10 October 2018

Madagascar's vanilla thieves

  • 15 August 2018

Living on a rock in the North Atlantic

  • 22 May 2018

The bridge of desperation

  • 21 August 2018

The CIA secret on the ocean floor

  • 8 February 2018

The children shunned for being 'witches'

  • 26 June 2018

The powerful

Kim Jong-un: The king of Pyongyang

  • 16 May 2018

The man who thinks Europe is being invaded

  • 5 April 2018

How two brothers changed a country

  • 17 April 2018

Does Putin's Russia reject the West?

  • 15 March 2018

How Trump hit trouble in Scotland

  • 13 July 2018

Can Italy's populist leader return to power?

  • 24 September 2019
  • From the section Europe

True crime

The doorstep murder

  • 25 May 2018

'My husband hired a hitman to kill me - but I forgive him'

  • 4 July 2018
  • From the section Stories

I made police catch my best friend’s killer - 25 years later

  • 26 June 2018
  • From the section Stories

A murder that changed America

Did a serial killer murder my sister?

  • 23 November 2018

When cops become robbers

  • 28 March 2018

The murder of a model

  • 14 August 2018

Hidden history

Selling London Bridge

  • 20 September 2018

Surviving the evil at Lagarie

  • 13 September 2018

The holiday village run by spies

  • 5 August 2019
  • From the section Stories

The Last Pass: The story of football during World War One

  • 5 November 2018

The British woman who fought on WW1's front line

  • 28 September 2018

What happened to the 2nd Platoon?

  • 25 October 2018

The story of the boys on the ice

  • 30 May 2018

The lost decade

  • 11 September 2018

The blood scandal that killed both my husbands

  • 23 July 2018

'I was given HIV at eight – and couldn’t tell a soul'

  • 23 July 2018

The drug causing chaos in prisons

  • 30 July 2018

Mother warriors and their Zika babies

  • 18 September 2018

How debt kills

  • 31 May 2018

The girl who sabotaged her own wedding

  • 6 March 2018

The godfather of fake news

  • 22 November 2018

A doctor struck off for honest mistakes

  • 10 August 2018

A man who reinvented goalkeeping

  • 6 June 2018

You're losing everything - but you don’t understand why

  • 31 January 2018
  • From the section Stories

The night that tore these twins apart

  • 10 October 2018

The moving inside story of an adoption

  • 15 October 2018

The fastest-sinking city in the world

  • 2 August 2018

The radicalisation of Safaa Boular

  • 4 June 2018
  • From the section UK

Made to look beautiful. Sent out to die.

  • 7 February 2018

The crash that changed Billy's life

  • 19 November 2018

Don't shoot, I'm disabled

  • 4 October 2018
  • From the section Stories

The story behind a giant ship

  • 22 August 2018

The day Paradise burned down

Sex and the sugar daddy

  • 24 August 2018