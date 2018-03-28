The best long reads of 2018
Top Stories
The photographer sucked into a whirlpool
- 28 March 2018
A scandal Norway doesn't talk about
- 2 August 2018
Changed lives
'I carved off part of my soul to stay with her'
- 4 October 2018
One man's search to find his parents
- 19 September 2018
Miss D and the time of reckoning
- 18 May 2018
The world revealed
The people who moved to Chernobyl
- 10 October 2018
Madagascar's vanilla thieves
- 15 August 2018
Living on a rock in the North Atlantic
- 22 May 2018
The bridge of desperation
- 21 August 2018
The CIA secret on the ocean floor
- 8 February 2018
The children shunned for being 'witches'
- 26 June 2018
The powerful
Kim Jong-un: The king of Pyongyang
- 16 May 2018
The man who thinks Europe is being invaded
- 5 April 2018
How two brothers changed a country
- 17 April 2018
Does Putin's Russia reject the West?
- 15 March 2018
How Trump hit trouble in Scotland
- 13 July 2018
Can Italy's populist leader return to power?
- 24 September 2019
True crime
The doorstep murder
- 25 May 2018
'My husband hired a hitman to kill me - but I forgive him'
- 4 July 2018
I made police catch my best friend’s killer - 25 years later
- 26 June 2018
A murder that changed America
- 26 October 2018
Did a serial killer murder my sister?
- 23 November 2018
When cops become robbers
- 28 March 2018
The murder of a model
- 14 August 2018
Hidden history
Selling London Bridge
- 20 September 2018
Surviving the evil at Lagarie
- 13 September 2018
The holiday village run by spies
- 5 August 2019
The Last Pass: The story of football during World War One
- 5 November 2018
The British woman who fought on WW1's front line
- 28 September 2018
What happened to the 2nd Platoon?
- 25 October 2018
The story of the boys on the ice
- 30 May 2018