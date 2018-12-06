<section><h2>Can you get from Emmeline Pankhurst to Beyonce in eight moves?</h2><p><p>Compete against the clock - you have 8 seconds for each question) not found.</p></p></section><section><h2>Emmeline Pankhurst inspired which women's rights activist?</h2></section><section><h3>Susan B. Anthony was called a "champion of her sex" by...?</h3></section><section><h3>From Nellie Bly to…?</h3></section><section><h3>Amelia Earhart used to go flying with...?</h3></section><section><h3>Eleanor Roosevelt was photographed by...?</h3></section><section><h3>Molly Malone Cook was in a relationship with…?</h3></section><section><h3>Lorraine Hansberry was immortalised in song by…?</h3></section><section><h3>And from Nina Simone to Beyonce! But can you guess the link?</h3></section><section></section><section></section>