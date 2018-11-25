World

In pictures: Thousands march against gender violence

  • 25 November 2018
People take part in a demonstration to commemorate the U.N. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in San Jose, Costa Rica November 23, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A protester in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets around the world on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - with thousands more expected to join rallies on Sunday.

The day, marked each year on 25 November, is the start of 16-day campaign, calling on people and organisations to address violence which, according to the UN, will affect more than a third of women globally during their lives.

This year, several UN agencies paid tribute to the Me Too campaign for raising awareness in the past 12 months of the scale of violence inflicted on women and girls.

However, the statement warns that ending the violence is not a short-term endeavour and requires co-ordination and sustained effort.

A woman attends a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women in Marseille, France, November 24, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In France, around 50,000 people joined protests on Saturday, including this one in Marseille.
A woman holds up a G-string during a march on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 24, 2018 in Marseille, southern France Image copyright AFP
Image caption The high turnout was an answer a citizen collective's call for a "feminist tidal wave" of outrage against gender violence, organiser Caroline de Haas said.
Protestors dressed in white carry placards as they take part in a demonstration in Lyon on November 24, 2018 marking the International Day for the Elimination of violence against Women Image copyright AFP
Image caption Authorities said about 12,000 people joined this protest in the southern French city of Lyon.
Hundreds of Ecuadorians march under the slogan "We want to live", a mobilization against gender violence for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, through the streets of Quito, Ecuador, 24 November 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In South America, hundreds of Ecuadorian women came out under the banner "We want to live".
A woman with the female gender symbol on her cheek takes part in a march as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, on November 24, 2018 in Rome Image copyright AFP
Image caption Meanwhile, a woman in the Italian capital Rome was also making her voice heard.
Activists lie down at the spot where activist Zak/Zackie was killed two month ago during a rally n Athens on November 24, 2018, marking the International day for elimination of violence against women Image copyright AFP
Image caption These protesters in Athens, Greece, lay down at the spot where LGBT activist Zak Kostopouloswas killed in September.
A woman takes part in a march on the eve of the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Santiago, on November 22, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Santiago, Chile, activists marched on Thursday, protesting against male violence.

