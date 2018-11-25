Image copyright Reuters Image caption A protester in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets around the world on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - with thousands more expected to join rallies on Sunday.

The day, marked each year on 25 November, is the start of 16-day campaign, calling on people and organisations to address violence which, according to the UN, will affect more than a third of women globally during their lives.

This year, several UN agencies paid tribute to the Me Too campaign for raising awareness in the past 12 months of the scale of violence inflicted on women and girls.

However, the statement warns that ending the violence is not a short-term endeavour and requires co-ordination and sustained effort.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In France, around 50,000 people joined protests on Saturday, including this one in Marseille.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The high turnout was an answer a citizen collective's call for a "feminist tidal wave" of outrage against gender violence, organiser Caroline de Haas said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Authorities said about 12,000 people joined this protest in the southern French city of Lyon.

Image copyright EPA Image caption In South America, hundreds of Ecuadorian women came out under the banner "We want to live".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Meanwhile, a woman in the Italian capital Rome was also making her voice heard.

Image copyright AFP Image caption These protesters in Athens, Greece, lay down at the spot where LGBT activist Zak Kostopouloswas killed in September.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Santiago, Chile, activists marched on Thursday, protesting against male violence.

