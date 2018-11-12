Comedian Dave Chappelle photobombs engagement shoot
A young, American couple were surprised when comedian Dave Chappelle photobombed their engagement shoot.
They were even more surprised when their subsequent Reddit post received more than 90,000 upvotes in 24 hours.
Thomas Saunders, 26, and Emily Eldridge, 24, spotted the comedian at a brewery in Ohio and asked him to appear in their photos - but he declined.
During the shoot, however, Chappelle sneaked up behind the couple and popped his head between theirs as a surprise.
Thomas said their photographer, Jaycee Brammer, had done a great job of capturing the "star-struck and excited" nature of the moment.
You may also be interested in:
- Millennial congresswoman 'can't afford rent'
- Why half of America panics when this woman falls ill
- WATCH: Why the California wildfires are so deadly
By Victoria Park, UGC & Social news