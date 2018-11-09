Image copyright Thomas Lundmark Image caption Thomas, from Sweden, is leaving a light on for love and respect in remembrance to all the victims and their families

Synagogues and homes across the world will "leave a light on" from Friday to Saturday night to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Kristallnacht is one of the major turning points in European Jewish history.

Between 9 and 10 November 1938, more than 1,400 synagogues and prayer rooms, thousands of Jewish-owned homes, hospitals, shops and cemeteries were damaged or destroyed across Nazi Germany and Austria.

At least 91 Jewish people were killed and an estimated 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps at Dachau, Buchenwald and Sachsenhausen.

This year the anniversary falls on the Sabbath, a Jewish holy day on which practising Jews observe a day of rest. This involves customs and laws which include not using electricity.

Skip Twitter post by @SCynic1 is #LeaveTheLightsOn Shabbat. Jews usually have a timeswitch so the lights go on & off automatically, & thus we don’t break Shabbat by using the switch on the day itself. This week we will leave the lights on when we’re out. We’re asserting the fact that we don’t have to hide. — Simon Myerson QC (@SCynic1) November 9, 2018 Report

But to commemorate Kristallnacht, also known as Night of the Broken Glass, Jewish people are being encouraged to keep a light burning all night.

Eli Ballon is the Administrator and Beadle of the New West End Synagogue (NWES) in London.

"At the NWES, we will be leaving the Friday evening prayer-room lights and memorial tree lights on," he explained.

"We are also asking congregants to leave a light on overnight on Friday night in their homes to similarly remember this tragedy.

"May the only shattered glass we hear from this point forwards be the sound of glass breaking underfoot by grooms at their Jewish weddings."

Image copyright Ari Gottesmann Image caption Ari Gottesmann, from Tel Aviv in Israel, has also lit candles in memory of Kristallnacht

Thomas Lundmark from Skelleftea in Sweden will be lighting a memorial candle. He said: "I am doing it as a way to give my love and respect in remembrance to all the victims and their families of Kristallnacht."

Lily Smythe is from London and she is leaving a light on to remember those who didn't have a chance to do so in freedom and security.

"I'm doing this in memory of the Jewish lives lost, and in honour of the spirit of strength and courage which ensures that my people will never be defeated."

You may also be interested in:

Image copyright Joachim Yakov Scheinemann Image caption Joachim, from Cologne in Germany, shared a photo of his memorial candle for Kristallnacht

Dr Phyllis Chesler is an author and academic from New York. She explained why she would be leaving a light on:

"Jews are commanded to answer evil with good, bring light and enlightenment where there is darkness and shine a light on evil-doing and to seek justice."

Joachim Yakov Scheinemann is from Cologne in Germany and is also lighting a memorial candle. But in Germany, the official term for the night is "Pogromnacht" or "Reichspogromnacht".

Skip Twitter post by @MimiWalburga Since almost all of the Tweets containing #Kristallnacht are English, I would like to point out that this term is not used in Germany anymore. It was coined as a propaganda term ("crystal night") by the nazis themselves. The term (Reichs-)Pogromnacht is considered to be better. — MimiWalburga (@MimiWalburga) November 9, 2018 Report

"Kristallnacht is a belittlement of what happened," he explained.

"It is also referred to as 'Reichspogromnacht' to mark the nationwide pogroms and loss of life."

For many, the events of Kristallnacht are regarded as being the first step in the run-up to the horrors of the Holocaust.

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum estimates that one-point-one million people died at Auschwitz alone, including nearly one million Jews.

The camp is thought to have had the highest number of deaths of all the concentration camps in Europe.

Between 1933 and 1945, six million Jews had been killed under Nazi Germany rule.