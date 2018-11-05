Four things to know for the week ahead

It's Monday, it's a new week, and while we won't pretend to know everything that's going to happen over the next seven days, we have some sense of what's coming up.

Here's your briefing on some of the most important and interesting stories happening in the week ahead.

1) Crucial US elections

Image caption The results of the US mid-terms will dictate whether Democrats can block the president's plans

What's happening?

American voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the mid-term elections.

Why does it matter?

These elections, which happen every four years, will define the rest of Donald Trump's presidency.

Voters will elect members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together are called Congress.

Both chambers of Congress are currently controlled by the Republican Party, which backs President Donald Trump.

But if the Democrats manage to win control of one - or both - chambers then they will be able to block or delay Mr Trump's plans.

You can read our full guide to the mid-terms here.

2) A world war, remembered

Image copyright PA Image caption It's 100 years since the guns of World War One fell silent on the Western Front

What's happening?

Sunday will mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Why does it matter?

Armistice Day, also known as Remembrance Day, commemorates the signing of the armistice treaty in 1918 which brought four years of war to an end.

The Allies and Germany signed the treaty in a railway carriage in the Forest of Compiegne in France at 05:00. Six hours later, at 11:00, the guns fell silent along the Western Front in Europe.

More than 30 nations had declared war by this time and millions of military personnel and civilians had been killed.

Sunday is an opportunity to reflect on those killed or injured in the service of their country.

3) Diwali festival begins

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Diwali is a five-day celebration enjoyed across the world

What's happening?

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, begins on Wednesday.

Why is it important?

This is the most popular of all the festivals from South Asia, and is celebrated by Buddhists,Jains and Sikhs as well as Hindus.

The festival is colourful and vibrant and signifies the victory of good over evil.

Houses, shops and public places are decorated with small oil lamps, and people enjoy firework displays and traditional music.

It is celebrated all over the world and lasts for five days.

4) Female politicians gather

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A statue of Women's Rights campaigner Millicent Fawcett stands near the UK Parliament

What's happening?

More than 100 female politicians from around the world will meet in the UK parliament for a landmark event on Thursday.

Why does it matter?

The Women MPs of the World Conference will see politicians from countries such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Brazil sitting together in the House of Commons.

The event marks the centenary of women in the UK first winning the right to vote as well as winning the right to stand for election to parliament.

Organisers say guests will discuss the challenges women face in politics and explore how to increase the number of female MPs.