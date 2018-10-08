Four things to know for the week ahead

It's Monday, it's a new week, and while we won't pretend we know everything that's going to happen over the next seven days, we have some sense of what's coming up.

Here's your briefing on some of the most important and interesting stories happening in the week ahead.

1) Making a cake decision

Image caption The image gay rights activist Gareth Lee wanted on his cake

What's happening?

The UK Supreme Court will decide whether the owners of a bakery were wrong to refuse to bake a cake iced with the slogan "Support Gay Marriage" and an image of Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie.

Why is it important?

The case in Northern Ireland has been rumbling on for a few years but Wednesday's judgment by the Supreme Court is likely to be the last word in the case.

It has put a sharp focus on gay rights in Northern Ireland, which is the only part of the UK where gay marriage isn't legalised, and has provoked debate on freedom of speech.

Ashers Bakery are challenging the ruling that they discriminated against gay rights activist Gareth Lee, arguing that making the cake would have been against their religious beliefs.

If you want to read more, here is some background on the case.

2) Mogadishu, one year on

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Medical student Maryam Abdullah died a day before her graduation

What's happening?

Sunday marks one year since one of the deadliest terror attacks of all time.

Why is it important?

At least 500 people were killed in attack in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, that was blamed on the Islamist militant group al-Shabab.

A truck blew up at a busy junction, alongside an oil tanker, and destroyed hotels, government offices and hotels.

We'll be running our own coverage marking the anniversary, but if you want to understand more about what happened, you can read here.

3) Turkey tension

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pastor Andrew Brunson was moved to house arrest due to health issues

What's happening?

A case that has divided two Nato allies heads back to court on Friday.

Why is it important?

There's no precedent for the US hitting one of its allies with sanctions, but that's exactly what it did to Turkey after it detained American pastor Andrew Brunson.

He's been held for nearly two years over alleged links to political groups, and could face 35 years in jail if found guilty.

The US and his lawyers call the allegations a sham, and while Mr Brunson is no longer being kept in prison, the rancour between the two countries has only increased.

Sanctions placed by the US on Turkey this year further damaged what was already a fragile economy there.

4) Royal wedding redux

Image copyright PA

What's happening?

Another of the Queen's grandchildren is getting married on Friday. It should be fancy.

Why is it important?

Look, we all need a distraction every now and then. And the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle five months ago provided plenty of welcome relief.

The wedding of Princess Eugenie (the ninth in line to the throne) and Jack Brooksbank (a tequila brand ambassador) won't be quite as grand an occasion as the wedding in May, but it will still be a pretty elaborate affair.

But it will be at the same venue - St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - and will still have a significant guest list.

Here's our primer on the princess' big day.