Image copyright AFP Image caption Saturday's demonstrations started in Sydney harbour

Environmentalists have held protests around the world demanding stepped up measures against climate change, ahead of a summit in California next week.

Politicians, business leaders and celebrities will attend the Global Climate Action Summit, whose sponsors include the UN, Facebook and Google.

On Friday Pacific island nations declared climate change to be the "single biggest threat" they face.

The demonstrations have been organised by New York-based group 350.org.

They began on Saturday with tall ships sailing into Sydney Harbour in Australia.

Australia remains heavily reliant on coal to generate electricity, but activists say the country must join an international push towards renewable energy.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Demonstrators in Bangkok highlighted their opposition to US President Donald Trump

In Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, environmentalists demonstrated outside a building where climate experts were discussing the 2015 Paris accord.

The agreement commits 188 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels.

Last year President Donald Trump announced the US would pull out of the deal, but this will not become effective until 2020 at the earliest.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Manila protesters called for renewables to replace "dirty" energy

Environmental groups accuse the US of using UN talks to reduce the contributions of developed countries to the Green Climate Fund, which was set up to help countries deal with the effects of global warming.

In Manila in the Philippines, demonstrators demanded an end to the funding of fossil fuel companies and more investment in renewable energies.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Germany's Tagebau Hambach mine has led to the destruction of large forests

German environmentalists protested outside the open-pit Tagebau Hambach coal mine in the west of the country.

In France, where popular Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot quit in frustration last week, rallies were held in several cities, including Paris, Strasbourg and Marseille.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A "march for the climate" took place in the French capital