A firefighting helicopter flies over the town of Rafina on Attica's eastern coast, where fires are a recurring problem in the summer

Wildfires in Greece have claimed the lives of at least 60 people.

Flames fanned by strong winds have devastated the Attica region around Athens.

Rescuers found the bodies of 26 adults and children who had apparently hugged each other as they died, trapped by the inferno just metres from the sea and a number of people have been reported missing.

Here eyewitnesses in Greece describe how the fires have affected them.

'Branches and debris were hitting the car'

Gianni Labroupolis was driving from Patras to Athens.

"We could not see beyond 20 metres and all of a sudden we felt the heat and saw the fire and I just thought this cannot be happening," he told the BBC.

"We were pretty scared. We didn't know if we could make it through because we did not know what to expect.

"Branches and debris were hitting the car. The power of the fire and the heat made it a situation we do not want to experience ever again."

A forest fire rages in Neo Voutsa, a northeast suburb of Athens

'A family friend died in the sea'

Olivia Exarchakou, 19, is a student in central Athens. Two of her family friends have died in the fires.

"All day we could see the smoke from the rooftops. We saw it billowing past the Acropolis.

"Yesterday it was very hot and dark because of the smoke and there was a lot of wind.

"The winds were so strong it blew cushions and mops from balconies and down onto the street.

"A close friend of my mother lost her summer house in the Voutsa area. I know two people who have died.

"One died at home. She didn't have time to get out of her house because of the speed at which the fire spread. Another family friend lost her life at the beach.

"She was in the water when she was found."

A forest fire rages in Neo Voutsa, a northeast suburb of Athens

'People are missing'

Catherine Hooper from Bristol travels to Greece regularly and is close to the affected area.

"I am about 20km away on the other side of Penteli mountain where the fire took hold.

"The air is acrid and a thick smog hangs over Athens and the supermarkets are giving out truck loads of water.

"I have lost count of the number of fire planes and helicopters that have passed and continue to pass overhead, and there is a constant drone of planes flying.

"Yesterday afternoon the fire leapt down the mountainside so fast as a result of the strong winds. From reports here, the roads were jammed and many people who could out-run the fire ran to the beach.

"Hundreds went into the sea, but the hot ash and flying debris forced many to swim far out. The waves were large and currents pushed people out towards Evia Island.

"This morning I heard that three women and a child have been found drowned. Many more are missing at sea.

"Some swimmers were in the water for four hours before being rescued.

"This morning 26 people were found dead in a taverna. I hear that they have found a mother dead with her child in her arms and they have counted 25 people dead on the roads towards the beach.

"I feel sure that as the rescue services search the gutted buildings they will find more bodies."

This woman in Mati was trying to find her dog on Tuesday

A biblical catastrophe

George Vokos is in Mati. He says he is lucky to be alive

"I was present at the moment of the catastrophe. We're talking about a biblical catastrophe.

"I have two burnt cars and a semi-burnt house in this block of flats.

"Thank God my family was completely safe because we ran down to the sea."