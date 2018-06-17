Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption On board the Aquarius, people rest in cramped conditions

Spain will welcome hundreds of migrants to Valencia on Sunday after they were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea and turned away by Italy and Malta.

Three vessels will arrive carrying 630 migrants who were rescued near Libya last weekend by the Aquarius ship.

A huge welcome banner will greet the migrants, while health officials and translators will offer support.

Spain's new socialist government has promised free healthcare and says it will investigate each asylum case.

"It is our duty to help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a safe port to these people, to comply with our human rights obligations," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said earlier this week.

He has adopted a migrant-friendly stance since taking up his post two weeks ago.

On Valencia's quayside, 1,000 Red Cross workers will help take the migrants in. There will also be police officers drafted in specifically to handle their arrival.

Officials say the rescued migrants include 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 younger children under the age of 13 and seven pregnant women.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The migrants will be greeted by hundreds of volunteers, including translators and health officials

The Aquarius sparked a major diplomatic row when it was left stranded on Monday.

Italy's populist coalition - and in particular its interior minister, the right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini - has taken a hard-line approach to immigration and refused to let it dock.

Mr Salvini says it is unfair that countries on the frontline of the EU have had to carry most of the burden of handling the migrant influx.

He said Malta should accept the Aquarius, but it refused, arguing that it fell under Italian jurisdiction.

Valencia's Mayor Joan Ribo, who has offered the ship a safe berth, described Italy's decision to turn the vessel away as inhuman.

He told the BBC that he hoped the city's actions would act as an "electric shock" and lead to reform of Europe's migration policies.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Italy of "irresponsibility" for turning the Aquarius away. His government will work with Spain to deal with the migrants.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said that any migrants who wish to go to France would be allowed to do, providing they had a legitimate claim to asylum.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The migrants rescued by the Aquarius have spent a week in rough seas, many suffering seasickness, while their fate was decided

The migrants aboard the Aquarius spent 20 hours in overcrowded rubber dinghies before being rescued. They have since spent a week aboard the rescue ship in rough seas - with many suffering seasickness.

Migration reform is likely to be a key topic at a meeting of EU leaders later this month, as many countries continue to grapple with the political fallout caused by an influx of migrants in recent years.