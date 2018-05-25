The story of the US couple successfully winning the right to evict their 30-year-old son from their home, has prompted a number of 30-somethings to get in touch with the BBC about their experiences of living with their parents.

Reasons for staying at home range from the culturally acceptable to the financial.

Here, people in their 30s describe their current living arrangements with mum and dad.

Derek Radcliffe, 30, Calgary, Canada

"I have lived my whole life in Calgary, an oil and gas-based city. I saw an abundance of oil and gas jobs in the industry growing up, and becoming a petroleum geologist seemed like a natural course to take.

"I was thrilled when I got my first permanent job at a small oil company, and later I had saved enough money for a down payment on a small townhouse.

"But in July 2016 the company I worked for declared bankruptcy as the price of oil fell. I received no severance but I was able to sell my townhouse (at a loss) right before the company went under.

"My parents and I have always had a good relationship and they were gracious enough to let me move back in with them. They recognise and understand the issues young Canadians encounter.

"A lot of my friends are in the same position and understand the situation I am in. If anything, it's me who is putting pressure on myself to leave home.

"There is still considerable volatility in my employment and in the Canadian oil and gas industry. I am not confident in moving forward and purchasing or renting a new place.

"I would now consider myself in a place of 'precarious employment'. I have no employment insurance, no health or dental coverage. I am not alone in my career uncertainty. I feel I have done everything right, but I still feel anxiety towards the future of my career.

"Right now, 'leaving the nest' is just not a financially wise decision."

Helen, 37, Wales, UK

"Tuition fees were introduced at the time I was applying for university so I couldn't afford to go away from home to study.

"I stayed home and studied at the Open University whilst juggling a business and part-time jobs to pay for tuition, business expenses, transport, domestic contributions and saving for a house deposit.

"By the time I graduated from the four-year degree and teaching qualification, house prices in my area had quadrupled - £45,000 starter homes went up to £180,000, and I have been priced out ever since.

"It was devastating - if I got a full-time job at 16 and saved I would have been able to buy a house!

"I think my chance of buying my own home has probably gone. I tried to get a good education, but when I worked it out, I was worse off having gone to university."

"I have a friend who was in the same situation at first. But because of the 'Bank of Mum and Dad' who helped her out, things were never the same between us.

"You do feel cut off from people because you feel you become different from them. It can be isolating.

"I've kind of given up now. When I was around 30, I wanted to move out but you get to the point that it's not worth it. I could probably get a deposit together but my wages are not enough to pay for a mortgage.

"In some ways living at home is a good thing because of family health issues - I might have had to come back home anyway. My parents are elderly, so it's probably too late to move out now.

"I'm paying towards household bills and groceries. We try to make the best of it, but we do get fed up of society saying I should move out - sometimes you don't always have a choice!"

Heidi, 37, California, US

"I have a full-time job and help at home by paying towards the mortgage, utilities, and I do household chores.

"Even though I contribute at home, I still follow my parents' house rules - the main one is that I can't bring a male visitor to stay at my parents' house overnight.

"Also, I have to let them know if I'm going out, where I'm going and with whom just in case of emergency, but I don't mind. It's just a sign of gratitude and respect.

"In my culture as a Filipino, it's normal for children to live with their parents even if they're all grown up. We have a close-knit family.

"I think when parents take care of their kids from newborn to 18, it's the kids' turn to take care of their parents when they get old.

"Nowadays, people are trying to save money especially after college when a lot of us are in debt so more people are staying longer at home with parents.

"I have four siblings who all moved out when they got married. I'm still single and so I'm at home. But I don't feel any pressure to move out. The thought of moving out by myself never occurred to me."

Interviews by Andree Massiah, UGC Hub & Social News team