The best long reads of 2017
Top Stories
Stories that matter
The High Street abduction
- 23 January 2017
My brother’s killer is now my friend
- 6 September 2017
Born into a cult in London
- 23 January 2017
The powerful
The story of Jacob Zuma's scandals
- 14 December 2017
The time America stopped being great
- 3 November 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Xi Jinping: The president who lived in a cave
- 12 October 2017
Angela Merkel's quiet power
- 11 September 2017
Theresa May and the triumph that wasn't
- 20 June 2017
Emmanuel Macron: The boy who dreamed of leading France
- 20 April 2017
How Recep Tayyip Erdogan shaped Turkey
- 12 April 2017
Marine Le Pen and the battle with her father
- 13 March 2017
The world explained
The hardest border
- 30 May 2017
In the shadow of Red October
- 7 November 2017
Why is this drug suddenly killing so many people?
- 10 October 2017
Chibok and the fate of 276 kidnapped girls
- 18 May 2017
The city of shining towers and bulldozed slums
- 18 August 2017
Tales from the new Silk Road
- 14 July 2017
Under the surface
Is a new diesel car more toxic than an old one?
- 16 October 2017
A 'goodbye kiss' to Cassini
- 13 September 2017
The perfume scents that could be lost forever
- 22 August 2017
The shadow of Islamic State
Secret Raqqa deal let IS fighters flee
- 13 November 2017
The brainwashed teens fleeing to Europe
- 15 August 2017
What happens when Islamic State leaves?
- 5 September 2017
The city fit for no-one
- 26 September 2017
'I had to pretend to be a Muslim to survive'
- 6 March 2017