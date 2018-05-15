Reality Check
Reality Check: How open are EU borders for trade?
Technology can streamline EU borders but they are not frictionless.
- 15 May 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: What stops eruptions of lava?
The behaviour of volcanoes is difficult to predict.
- 14 May 2018
- From the section World
About Reality Check
The BBC's fact-checking team that brings you the facts in the stories making the headlines
- 14 March 2017
- From the section World
Reality Check: Has Iran's economy benefited from the nuclear deal?
Iran's economy has grown because of the deal, but not as much as was anticipated.
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Reality Check: Are journalists increasingly under attack?
Targeted attacks left at least 10 journalists dead in Afghanistan, just days before World Press Freedom Day.
- 3 May 2018
- From the section World
Does Trump deserve the credit for peace talks with North Korea?
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Asia
Reality Check: Why is the customs union so important?
- 26 April 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: Russian TV's claims about Salisbury attack
- 22 April 2018
- From the section Europe
Reality Check: Commonwealth countries where it is illegal to be gay
- 20 April 2018
- From the section World
Reality Check: Are we on the brink of a trade war?
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Business
Reality Check: China's 'four new inventions'
- 3 April 2018
- From the section China
Reality Check: Are Trump's tax cuts biggest in history?
- 17 April 2018
- From the section World
Reality Check: Does Russia always use a veto on Syria?
- 16 April 2018
- From the section World
Reality Check: Things you might not know about the Commonwealth
- 16 April 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: Are ships more polluting than Germany?
- 12 April 2018
- From the section World
Reality Check: Are Mexicans the fattest people?
- 6 April 2018
- From the section World
Reality Check: How much of the UK's gas comes from Russia?
- 18 March 2018
- From the section Business
Reality Check: Are there too many white politicians?
- 4 April 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Reality Check: Is US tourism to Russia increasing?
- 2 April 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Reality Check: Turkey claims on Afrin attacks
- 20 March 2018
- From the section Middle East
What crosses the China-North Korea border?
- 30 March 2018
- From the section China
Reality Check: Your Brexit questions answered
- 29 March 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: Will this be the next extinct creature?
- 21 March 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Reality Check: What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?
- 26 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Reality Check: Is Trump right about US trade deficit?
- 10 March 2018
- From the section World
Have executions doubled in Saudi Arabia?
- 8 March 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit
- 13 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Reality Check: EU predicts Brexit costs for UK
- 7 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Reality Check: What have EU leaders agreed on Brexit?
- 23 March 2018
- From the section UK
UK and Europe can both gain from Brexit, says PM
- 2 March 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Reality Check: Is snow getting rarer?
- 1 March 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: What does the EU Brexit draft reveal?
- 28 February 2018
- From the section UK
Is Chinese an official Pakistani language?
- 28 February 2018
- From the section Asia
Reality Check: How much of the UK's trade is with the EU?
- 27 February 2018
- From the section Business
How much does a UN soldier cost?
- 15 February 2018
- From the section World
Has 'womenomics' worked in Japan?
- 17 February 2018
- From the section Asia
Reality Check: UK-China trade
- 2 February 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: Does UK spend half as much on health as US?
- 6 February 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: How soon are Brexit answers needed?
- 5 February 2018
- From the section UK
Reality Check: Where are the world's nuclear weapons?
- 2 February 2018
- From the section World
Reality Check: Could a million EU workers get residency rights?
- 1 February 2018
- From the section UK
Seven Trump claims fact-checked
- 31 January 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Reality Check: Fall in Russian alcohol consumption
- 27 January 2018
- From the section Europe
Reality Check: How good is North Korea at sport?
- 16 January 2018
- From the section Asia
Reality Check: Who sold the US embassy in London?
- 12 January 2018
- From the section US & Canada
How to cut US foreign aid
- 5 January 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Reality Check: Do office queen bees exist?
- 4 January 2018
- From the section UK
Does Bitcoin use more energy than Ireland?
- 12 December 2017
- From the section Technology
Are seafood lovers eating plastic?
- 17 December 2017
- From the section Science & Environment
Has Beijing's air quality improved?
- 9 January 2018
- From the section China
Can you recycle wrapping paper?
- 25 December 2017
- From the section UK
Do power naps do any good?
- 15 December 2017
- From the section UK
Who's buying the Putin calendar?
- 4 December 2017
- From the section Europe
Has Modinomics worked?
- 14 December 2017
- From the section India
Are 90% of Zimbabweans unemployed?
- 3 December 2017
- From the section Business
Will tax plan hurt Trump?
- 2 December 2017
- From the section US & Canada
How will Meghan Markle get citizenship?
- 1 December 2017
- From the section UK
Northern Ireland: The Brexit border question
- 30 November 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Can US generals say 'no' to a nuclear strike?
- 26 November 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Fake Sinai photos on social media
- 25 November 2017
- From the section Middle East
When is a train on time?
- 22 November 2017
- From the section Asia
Zimbabwe's false rumours
- 17 November 2017
- From the section Africa
Was Trump right about Japanese cars?
- 11 November 2017
- From the section World
Are pet passports under threat?
- 13 November 2017
- From the section UK
Can domestic violence lead to a mass shooting?
- 8 November 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Reality Check: Does Myanmar have most women in science?
- 9 November 2017
- From the section Asia
Who does UK trade with on WTO rules?
- 6 November 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Are protesters right on South Africa farm murders?
- 3 November 2017
- From the section Africa
Who are Trump’s mystery ‘23 people’?
- 3 November 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Whose Taj Mahal is it anyway?
- 2 November 2017
- From the section India
Is Clinton photo with Bin Laden a fake?
- 31 October 2017
- From the section World
Did 126m Americans really see Russian-sponsored Facebook posts?
- 31 October 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Reality Check: Is there a butter crisis in France?
- 28 October 2017
- From the section Europe
How much of Syria has Russia liberated?
- 27 October 2017
- From the section Europe
Were Catalonia police violence photos fake?
- 27 October 2017
- From the section Europe
Do the Olympics have a gender gap?
- 23 October 2017
- From the section World
Are women welcome in Chinese politics?
- 25 October 2017
- From the section Asia
Why a Brexit transition may not buy time
- 22 October 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Does the UK owe the EU money?
- 17 October 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Are women safer in single-sex carriages?
- 17 October 2017
- From the section World
Has US debt fallen under President Trump?
- 12 October 2017
- From the section US & Canada
More radiotherapy for dogs than people?
- 12 October 2017
- From the section Africa
Does height matter in football?
- 13 October 2017
- From the section Scotland
What would 'no Brexit deal' look like?
- 14 October 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Would Catalonia be a viable country?
- 22 December 2017
- From the section Europe
Does educating women boost vaccinations?
- 9 October 2017
- From the section Health
Is automation worse for men or women?
- 6 October 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Pakistan's fake UN photo and the fallout
- 30 September 2017
- From the section Asia
Do female leaders improve women's lives?
- 4 October 2017
- From the section World
Do women make companies richer?
- 2 October 2017
- From the section Women in the workplace
Do more Brits want dual EU nationality?
- 29 September 2017
- From the section Europe
Can good mood boost flu jab effect?
- 26 September 2017
- From the section Health
Do referendums bring about change?
- 26 September 2017
- From the section World
Brexit: decoding Theresa May's speech
- 22 September 2017
- From the section Europe
Are Suu Kyi's Rohingya claims correct?
- 19 September 2017
- From the section Asia
Has UN staffing doubled since 2000?
- 19 September 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Minutes to shelter from a missile
- 15 September 2017
- From the section UK
Paying for a hurricane
- 7 September 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Boris's £350m a week claim
- 18 September 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Has the EU reduced migrant deaths?
- 13 September 2017
- From the section Europe
Fake photos of Myanmar violence
- 2 September 2017
- From the section Asia
Presumed consent and organ donation
- 10 September 2017
- From the section Health
Japan's position on UK trade deal
- 30 August 2017
- From the section Business
How much does the UK spend on overseas aid?
- 20 April 2017
- From the section UK Politics
What do we know about the Brexit bill?
- 3 May 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Fake news in the French election
- 5 April 2017
- From the section Europe
Will the UK pay a €60bn 'divorce bill'?
- 28 March 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Can the UK change its mind on Article 50?
- 29 March 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Germany rules no birth right to remain
- 22 March 2017
- From the section Europe
Does half of Kenya's tax go to civil servants?
- 20 March 2017
- From the section Africa
Fake news distorting the French election
- 15 March 2017
- From the section Europe
Is banning Turkish rallies EU policy?
- 13 March 2017
- From the section Europe
Who released the Guantanamo re-offenders?
- 7 March 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Has North Korea become a greater threat?
- 6 March 2017
- From the section Asia
Is Malmo the 'rape capital' of Europe?
- 24 February 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Four claims in Tony Blair's speech
- 17 February 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Is Britain the most global developed economy
- 28 February 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Is Trump right on US murder rate?
- 1 March 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Is the UK spending 2% of GDP on defence?
- 14 February 2017
- From the section UK Politics