Reality Check

Reality Check: How open are EU borders for trade?

Technology can streamline EU borders but they are not frictionless.

  • 15 May 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: What stops eruptions of lava?

The behaviour of volcanoes is difficult to predict.

  • 14 May 2018
  • From the section World

About Reality Check

The BBC's fact-checking team that brings you the facts in the stories making the headlines

  • 14 March 2017
  • From the section World

Reality Check: Has Iran's economy benefited from the nuclear deal?

Iran's economy has grown because of the deal, but not as much as was anticipated.

Reality Check: Are journalists increasingly under attack?

Targeted attacks left at least 10 journalists dead in Afghanistan, just days before World Press Freedom Day.

  • 3 May 2018
  • From the section World

Does Trump deserve the credit for peace talks with North Korea?

  • 27 April 2018
  • From the section Asia

Reality Check: Why is the customs union so important?

  • 26 April 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: Russian TV's claims about Salisbury attack

  • 22 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

Reality Check: Commonwealth countries where it is illegal to be gay

  • 20 April 2018
  • From the section World

Reality Check: Are we on the brink of a trade war?

  • 13 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Reality Check: China's 'four new inventions'

  • 3 April 2018
  • From the section China

Reality Check: Are Trump's tax cuts biggest in history?

  • 17 April 2018
  • From the section World

Reality Check: Does Russia always use a veto on Syria?

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section World

Reality Check: Things you might not know about the Commonwealth

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: Are ships more polluting than Germany?

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section World

Reality Check: Are Mexicans the fattest people?

  • 6 April 2018
  • From the section World

Reality Check: How much of the UK's gas comes from Russia?

  • 18 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Reality Check: Are there too many white politicians?

Reality Check: Is US tourism to Russia increasing?

Reality Check: Turkey claims on Afrin attacks

What crosses the China-North Korea border?

  • 30 March 2018
  • From the section China

Reality Check: Your Brexit questions answered

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: Will this be the next extinct creature?

Reality Check: What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?

Reality Check: Is Trump right about US trade deficit?

  • 10 March 2018
  • From the section World

Have executions doubled in Saudi Arabia?

  • 8 March 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Reality Check: EU predicts Brexit costs for UK

Reality Check: What have EU leaders agreed on Brexit?

  • 23 March 2018
  • From the section UK

UK and Europe can both gain from Brexit, says PM

Reality Check: Is snow getting rarer?

  • 1 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: What does the EU Brexit draft reveal?

  • 28 February 2018
  • From the section UK

Is Chinese an official Pakistani language?

  • 28 February 2018
  • From the section Asia

Reality Check: How much of the UK's trade is with the EU?

  • 27 February 2018
  • From the section Business

How much does a UN soldier cost?

  • 15 February 2018
  • From the section World

Has 'womenomics' worked in Japan?

  • 17 February 2018
  • From the section Asia

Reality Check: UK-China trade

  • 2 February 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: Does UK spend half as much on health as US?

  • 6 February 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: How soon are Brexit answers needed?

  • 5 February 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check: Where are the world's nuclear weapons?

  • 2 February 2018
  • From the section World

Reality Check: Could a million EU workers get residency rights?

  • 1 February 2018
  • From the section UK

Seven Trump claims fact-checked

Reality Check: Fall in Russian alcohol consumption

  • 27 January 2018
  • From the section Europe

Reality Check: How good is North Korea at sport?

  • 16 January 2018
  • From the section Asia

Reality Check: Who sold the US embassy in London?

How to cut US foreign aid

Reality Check: Do office queen bees exist?

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section UK

Does Bitcoin use more energy than Ireland?

Are seafood lovers eating plastic?

Has Beijing's air quality improved?

  • 9 January 2018
  • From the section China

Can you recycle wrapping paper?

  • 25 December 2017
  • From the section UK

Do power naps do any good?

  • 15 December 2017
  • From the section UK

Who's buying the Putin calendar?

  • 4 December 2017
  • From the section Europe

Has Modinomics worked?

  • 14 December 2017
  • From the section India

Are 90% of Zimbabweans unemployed?

  • 3 December 2017
  • From the section Business

Will tax plan hurt Trump?

How will Meghan Markle get citizenship?

  • 1 December 2017
  • From the section UK

Northern Ireland: The Brexit border question

Can US generals say 'no' to a nuclear strike?

Fake Sinai photos on social media

When is a train on time?

  • 22 November 2017
  • From the section Asia

Zimbabwe's false rumours

  • 17 November 2017
  • From the section Africa

Was Trump right about Japanese cars?

  • 11 November 2017
  • From the section World

Are pet passports under threat?

  • 13 November 2017
  • From the section UK

Can domestic violence lead to a mass shooting?

Reality Check: Does Myanmar have most women in science?

  • 9 November 2017
  • From the section Asia

Who does UK trade with on WTO rules?

Are protesters right on South Africa farm murders?

  • 3 November 2017
  • From the section Africa
Video

Who are Trump’s mystery ‘23 people’?

Whose Taj Mahal is it anyway?

  • 2 November 2017
  • From the section India

Is Clinton photo with Bin Laden a fake?

  • 31 October 2017
  • From the section World

Did 126m Americans really see Russian-sponsored Facebook posts?

Reality Check: Is there a butter crisis in France?

  • 28 October 2017
  • From the section Europe

How much of Syria has Russia liberated?

  • 27 October 2017
  • From the section Europe

Were Catalonia police violence photos fake?

  • 27 October 2017
  • From the section Europe

Do the Olympics have a gender gap?

  • 23 October 2017
  • From the section World

Are women welcome in Chinese politics?

  • 25 October 2017
  • From the section Asia

Why a Brexit transition may not buy time

Does the UK owe the EU money?

Are women safer in single-sex carriages?

  • 17 October 2017
  • From the section World

Has US debt fallen under President Trump?

More radiotherapy for dogs than people?

  • 12 October 2017
  • From the section Africa

Does height matter in football?

  • 13 October 2017
  • From the section Scotland

What would 'no Brexit deal' look like?

Would Catalonia be a viable country?

  • 22 December 2017
  • From the section Europe

Does educating women boost vaccinations?

  • 9 October 2017
  • From the section Health

Is automation worse for men or women?

Pakistan's fake UN photo and the fallout

  • 30 September 2017
  • From the section Asia

Do female leaders improve women's lives?

  • 4 October 2017
  • From the section World

Do women make companies richer?

Do more Brits want dual EU nationality?

  • 29 September 2017
  • From the section Europe

Can good mood boost flu jab effect?

  • 26 September 2017
  • From the section Health

Do referendums bring about change?

  • 26 September 2017
  • From the section World

Brexit: decoding Theresa May's speech

  • 22 September 2017
  • From the section Europe

Are Suu Kyi's Rohingya claims correct?

  • 19 September 2017
  • From the section Asia

Has UN staffing doubled since 2000?

Minutes to shelter from a missile

  • 15 September 2017
  • From the section UK

Paying for a hurricane

Boris's £350m a week claim

Has the EU reduced migrant deaths?

  • 13 September 2017
  • From the section Europe

Fake photos of Myanmar violence

  • 2 September 2017
  • From the section Asia

Presumed consent and organ donation

  • 10 September 2017
  • From the section Health

Japan's position on UK trade deal

  • 30 August 2017
  • From the section Business

How much does the UK spend on overseas aid?

What do we know about the Brexit bill?

Fake news in the French election

  • 5 April 2017
  • From the section Europe

Will the UK pay a €60bn 'divorce bill'?

Can the UK change its mind on Article 50?

Germany rules no birth right to remain

  • 22 March 2017
  • From the section Europe

Does half of Kenya's tax go to civil servants?

  • 20 March 2017
  • From the section Africa

Fake news distorting the French election

  • 15 March 2017
  • From the section Europe

Is banning Turkish rallies EU policy?

  • 13 March 2017
  • From the section Europe

Who released the Guantanamo re-offenders?

Has North Korea become a greater threat?

  • 6 March 2017
  • From the section Asia

Is Malmo the 'rape capital' of Europe?

Four claims in Tony Blair's speech

Is Britain the most global developed economy

Is Trump right on US murder rate?

Is the UK spending 2% of GDP on defence?

Guides from BBC Monitoring

  • 13 April 2015