BBC 100 Women 2016: Who is on the list?

The BBC has chosen its list of inspirational and influential women for 2016. They will bring you groundbreaking moments of defiance, new takes on fairy tales, stories of octogenarian cheerleading, and take you inside the world of e-gaming.

Others will be exploring black feminism or taking part in our first ever live festival. You will hear from some of the world's biggest names but also from women you may never have heard of, but who all have astonishing stories to tell.

This site is optimised for modern web browsers, and does not fully support your browser Back to facewall Who are the 100 women? Select a category How I feel What I do Where I'm from What I do Where I'm from How I feel 40/40 Select a face

Photo credits: Getty, AFP, Getty Images Sport, Getty Images Entertainment, Abdullah Al-Musharraf, CNN, Elie Estephan, Janis Franklin, Muriel, Laure Abourachid, Bill Watts, NASA JSC, Zapphaire Events, Suneeta Kulkarni, Geoffrey Black/Ebony Magazine, X-ile Project, Sam Churchill, Russel Watkins/DFID and Youth For Change, NASA Langley Research Center, Theo Cottle/Protein, Claire Tailyour, Kate Neil, Aldo Acosta/MIT, Rebecca Reid, Daniela Sanchez Diaz Vildosola, Mark Owens, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Beatriz Quintero, Poncedeleonfotografia, Omotade Alalade, Shaheen A Haq, Scott Kershaw, David Fenton, Omur Ersin, Manyar Parwani, Huw Evans, Holly Randall, Lukazs Suchorab, Aziz Kerimov, Mamaoud Alajrami, Zubeda Mir - BBC, Alex Tamkin, Loujain.