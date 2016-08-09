Image copyright Chris Boundey

Two hundred meteors an hour could be streaking across the night sky in this year's Perseid meteor shower. Will you be stargazing?

The Perseids are actually tiny pieces of the Swift-Tuttle comet that can be seen every year when the Earth passes through a cloud of the comet's debris.

According to Nasa, the best time to see the "shooting stars" or Perseids this year is between midnight on 11 August and dawn on 12 August, although you could see them on any clear night this week.

