In pictures: International reaction to Brexit
In pictures: People around the world react to the UK voting in favour of leaving the EU.
-
AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of her dismay at the referendum result
-
EPA
Young German activists held a pro-EU rally
-
EPA
Stocks fell across Europe, including here in Warsaw
-
EPA
The financial fallout from the Brexit vote was also watched closely in Hong Kong
-
@W7VOA
Brexit dominated the evening headlines in Tokyo
-
Jane Barlow
US presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is visiting Scotland, welcomed the Brexit vote
-
Reuters
European Council President Donald Tusk told journalists the decision of the British people must be implemented as soon as possible
-
EPA
Chinese shares slumped as investors reacted to the UK vote
-
AFP/Getty
Brokers watched as German stocks fell
-
EPA
Mr Cameron's resignation statement was carried live on television seen in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
-
Reuters
Those following the financial markets in New York saw the pound tumble as early results came in