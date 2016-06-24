In pictures: International reaction to Brexit

  • 24 June 2016

In pictures: People around the world react to the UK voting in favour of leaving the EU.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks after the referendum result AP

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of her dismay at the referendum result

  • Jusos, youth organization of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), and the Gruene Jugend (Green Youth), gather for "Europe has a future" rally post-Brexit EPA

    Young German activists held a pro-EU rally

  • Stocks fall on the Warsaw stock exchange post-Brexit EPA

    Stocks fell across Europe, including here in Warsaw

  • British expat watches the British pound fall after Brexit EPA

    The financial fallout from the Brexit vote was also watched closely in Hong Kong

  • "The evening newspaper front pages in Tokyo. #Brexit" @W7VOA

    Brexit dominated the evening headlines in Tokyo

  • US presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at his revamped Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire Jane Barlow

    US presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is visiting Scotland, welcomed the Brexit vote

  • EU Council President Tusk arrives to brief the media after Brexit Reuters

    European Council President Donald Tusk told journalists the decision of the British people must be implemented as soon as possible

  • Chinese mainland markets traded lower on Brexit news EPA

    Chinese shares slumped as investors reacted to the UK vote

  • A broker reacts at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany AFP/Getty

    Brokers watched as German stocks fell

  • David Cameron's resignation is shown in the Frankfurt stock exchange EPA

    Mr Cameron's resignation statement was carried live on television seen in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

  • A woman watching the Brexit vote in The Churchill Tavern reacts as a graph shows the British Pound falling in value Reuters

    Those following the financial markets in New York saw the pound tumble as early results came in

