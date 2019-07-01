BBC Have Your Say on WhatsApp

You can now get in touch with the BBC on the phone messaging service, WhatsApp.

By using WhatsApp, you can share your stories and eyewitness accounts to the BBC in a quick and easy way using audio, text messages and images.

To start using the app, simply download WhatsApp on to your smartphone free from the internet.

Then add our WhatsApp number +44 (0) 7756 165803 to your phone's contact list.

So if you have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news story send them to us via WhatsApp.

Get in touch

Please note we do not post news updates to this account. You can get our latest news coverage by clicking on our index on the BBC News website.

In some cases your text, as well as your images, may be used on BBC output. We will publish your name as you provide it (unless you ask us not to) but we will never publish your mobile phone number.

In certain circumstances we may keep your details to contact you in the future about a story, but we will never keep your details longer than is necessary.

We do aim to read all of your messages but due to the numbers we receive each day it is not always possible to reply to everyone individually.

When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts subscribers should at no time put themselves in danger or endanger others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws.

You can still send your content via the methods listed below:

On Twitter:

@BBC_HaveYourSay

On Email:

haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk