2014: A YEAR IN GRAPHICS
Top Stories
Interactives and explainers
Commonwealth Games
- 17 July 2014
- From the section UK
Body Clock
- 12 May 2014
- From the section Health
Rosetta mission
- 17 June 2015
- From the section Science & Environment
Before and after images
Indian Ocean tsunami: 10 years on
- 25 December 2014
- From the section Asia
Syrian destruction revealed
- 19 September 2014
- From the section Middle East
UK floods: Along the Thames
- 12 February 2014
- From the section UK
Typhoon Haiyan
- 6 November 2014
- From the section Asia
UK Winter storms
- 7 January 2014
- From the section UK
Ukraine crisis
- 21 February 2014
- From the section Europe
In numbers and graphics
Syria: The story of the conflict
- 11 March 2016
- From the section Middle East
'Sweeping change' narrows gender gap
- 28 October 2014
- From the section World
- comments
Scale of British war effort in World War One
- 8 November 2014
- From the section England
UK military deaths in Afghanistan
- 3 November 2015
- From the section UK
10 key moments of the UK winter storms
- 17 February 2014
- From the section UK
Six surprising Ebola numbers
- 23 October 2014
- From the section Africa
Before and after the Taliban
- 2 April 2014
- From the section Asia
Calculators
Rent or buy?
- 19 December 2019
- From the section Business
Price of Football
- 15 October 2014
- From the section UK
Budget calculator
- 12 December 2018
- From the section Business
Booze calculator
- 22 December 2017
- From the section Health
Features and Analysis
Deadly month of jihadist attacks
- 11 December 2014
- From the section World
NHS Winter 2014-15
- 13 March 2015
- From the section Health
Pistorius trial: Evidence
- 16 April 2014
- From the section Africa
Scotland referendum
- 19 September 2014
- From the section Scotland politics
Syria's disappeared
- 11 November 2014
- From the section Middle East
Battle against IS
- 28 March 2018
- From the section Middle East
Gaza conflict
- 8 August 2014
- From the section Middle East
Gaza crisis toll
- 1 September 2014
- From the section Middle East
Malaysia plane crash
- 19 June 2019
- From the section Europe
Ukraine in maps
- 18 February 2015
- From the section Europe
European election issues
- 21 May 2014
- From the section Europe
Sugar consumption
- 26 June 2014
- From the section Health
Hillsborough facewall
- 26 April 2016
- From the section England
Hong Kong protests
- 6 October 2014
- From the section China