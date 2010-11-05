World weekly news quiz

Info It's the World News 7 days 7 questions weekly quiz - a chance to find out how much global news from the past week you've read, heard and watched... and how much has stayed lodged in the old grey matter.

1.) Multiple Choice Question An Indian government official blamed Harry Potter fans in the country for what problem? Schoolchildren skipping class to play Quidditch

The dwindling number of wild owls

Increased trade in dangerous substances used for making magic potions



2.) Multiple Choice Question The Dutch authorities recalled about 100 number plates issued to new cars after their owners complained about them. What did the letter or digit combination refer to? The Biblical number of the Antichrist

A fascist movement

An offensive word



3.) Multiple Choice Question What are officials in Mumbai doing to protect President Barack Obama for his visit to the Indian city? Removing coconuts from trees so they don't fall on his head

Training monkeys to guard his residence

Cancelling a five-day firework celebration for Diwali



4.) Multiple Choice Question "It's also important to step towards the future and not be blinded by negative historical experience." Said who? Alina Treiger, first female rabbi in Germany since World War II

Serbian President Boris Tadic, apologising for a Croatian massacre

British Foreign Minister William Hague on a visit to Israel



5.) Multiple Choice Question In a major setback for President Barack Obama, the Republicans have taken control of the lower house of Congress, with John Boehner at its helm as Speaker-elect. How do you say his surname? BOW-ner

BER-ner

BAY-ner



6.) Multiple Choice Question Two suspect packages were found on cargo planes. In Dubai, a printer containing explosives was packed into a box along with which 19th Century novel? Jude the Obscure

Tale of Two Cities

The Mill on the Floss

Vanity Fair



7.) Missing Word Question * law passed in New Zealand Dying

Drinking

Hobbit



Answers It's the owls. Indian Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh has blamed fans of boy wizard Harry Potter for their role in the dwindling number of wild owls. "Following Harry Potter, there seems to be a strange fascination even among the urban middle classes for presenting their children with owls," Mr Ramesh said. It was the fascist movement. The plates contained the letters NSB, which refer to a Dutch fascist movement during World War II. It is one of several letter combinations that is supposed to be banned by the vehicle licensing authority. Dutch officials blamed the mistake on a computer error. It's the coconuts. All coconuts around the city's Gandhi museum - which the US President will visit - have been cut down, an official told the BBC. Every year in India people are injured or even killed by falling coconuts. It was Alina Treiger. The 31-year-old Ukrainian immigrant took up her post in an emotional ceremony in Oldenburg. She said she hoped to make the best possible use of the three cultures she represented: Jewish, German and that of the former Soviet Union. It's BAY-ner. He gave a tearful speech as the incoming Speaker of the House of Representatives, about growing up in a poor family of 14 in suburban Ohio and realising the American Dream. It was The Mill on the Floss by George Eliot. There was also a textbook on management, a few shawls and a model building. It's Hobbit. New Zealand's parliament passed legislation that will keep the production of two Hobbit films in the country.