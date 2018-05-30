World
Ukraine blames Russia for reporter's death
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a critic of the Kremlin, was shot outside his flat in Kiev.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Key Italy talks amid fears of snap poll
Italy's president and prime minister-designate may find their only realistic option is new elections.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Europe
ABC drops Roseanne show after racist tweet
The comedian tried to explain away the tweet as a "joke", but ABC called it "repugnant".
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- When Trump said Roseanne 'was about us'
- Roseanne's five most controversial moments
Copperfield not liable for Briton's injuries
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Hotter years 'mean lower exam results'
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Germany and Turkey mark racist massacre
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Nicaragua 'using mobs to quash protests'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Gunman kills three in Belgium attack
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Papua New Guinea bans Facebook for a month
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Missouri governor in sex scandal resigns
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Hurricane Maria 'killed 4,600 in Puerto Rico'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
EU tightens law on foreign temp workers
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
'Don't toast marshmallows on Hawaii volcano'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Starbucks US stores hold race training
- 29 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
North Koreans dare to criticise 'vampire leader'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Asia
The sign language lawyer who became a social media star
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Asia
South Africans' anger over land set to explode
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Africa
How balcony rescuer shines light on today's France
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Paris plans to cut pollution
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Hungry bears raid Baltic beehives
- 29 May 2018
Turkmens warned over toilet paper
- 24 May 2018
Swedish sheep breaches royal protocol
- 22 May 2018
