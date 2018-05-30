Wales politics

Zero support

Ministers urged to give work and aid only to firms providing "good quality" jobs

Healthy conversation

Relationships and online safety to be the main features of new sex education classes

'Less of a person'

Woman upset when dental surgery would not help her fill out a form she struggled to read

Last tango in Llandudno

The sun is shining so where better place to post my final blog as political editor than in Llandudno.

24 May 2018
Nick Servini Political editor, Wales

'I wasn't able to convince Cameron or Osborne'

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb has suggested it is time to look again at the devolution of air passenger duty to Wales.

24 May 2018
David Cornock Parliamentary correspondent, Wales

