Free childcare 'not taken by parents'
The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Doctors gave Plaid AM 'second chance'
Steffan Lewis, who has stage four bowel cancer, said he came close to death in February.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Leanne Wood takes aim at online trolls
The Plaid Cymru leader called on women to speak up more about online abuse at the Hay Festival.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Plans to block airport link road scheme
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Tories 'must unite' on Brexit trade deal
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
- comments
Cairns visits Welsh Guards in Afghanistan
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Williams 'would stay in cabinet'
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Parents of children in care scheme widens
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Rich-poor divide a 'social crisis'
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Voting 'should change' for leader contest
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Call for councils to give homeless jobs
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
UKIP apologises over AM's 'tacky' video
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Zero support
Ministers urged to give work and aid only to firms providing "good quality" jobs
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Healthy conversation
Relationships and online safety to be the main features of new sex education classes
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Wales
'Less of a person'
Woman upset when dental surgery would not help her fill out a form she struggled to read
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Last tango in Llandudno
The sun is shining so where better place to post my final blog as political editor than in Llandudno.
'I wasn't able to convince Cameron or Osborne'
Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb has suggested it is time to look again at the devolution of air passenger duty to Wales.
