South West Wales

Top Stories

Severe delays as person hit by train

Arriva Trains Wales warned the disruption was expected to last until at least 10:30 BST.

  • 30 May 2018
Free childcare 'not taken by parents'

The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.

Police pledge after rave complaints

An illegal rave in Carmarthenshire prompted complaints over the bank holiday weekend.