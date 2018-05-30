South West Wales
Severe delays as person hit by train
Arriva Trains Wales warned the disruption was expected to last until at least 10:30 BST.
30 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Free childcare 'not taken by parents'
The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.
30 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Police pledge after rave complaints
An illegal rave in Carmarthenshire prompted complaints over the bank holiday weekend.
29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Unwanted ovary op pain 'led to suicide'
29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
More than 50 dead sharks wash up on beach
29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Arson arrests after police station fire
29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Rain and flood warning issued in Wales
29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Police keep close eye on illegal rave
27 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Potter could rekindle Swansea - Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
29 May 2018
Football Daily podcast: 'If I was Bale, I wouldn’t want to be a Real Madrid player next season’
Monday Night Club guests discuss the futures of Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, plus hear from Fulham’s Tom Cairney and is Frank Lampard a good fit for the Derby job?
29 May 2018
Person killed after being hit by train between Llanelli and Carmarthen
Live updates as person hit by train causes cancellations and delays
Police tackle drunk and disorderly man
Richard takes to his bike for charity
Tenby lifeboat rescue for family cut off by the tide at Monkstone
Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of assault in Milford Haven
