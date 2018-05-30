South East Wales
Top Stories
Ex-footballers with dementia 'forgotten'
A psychiatrist says he is in "no doubt there is a big problem" and more needs to be done.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Free childcare 'not taken by parents'
The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Man murdered on city street named
Damian John Hill died after being assaulted in Oakfield Street in Roath on Sunday.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Woman dies after two lorry crash
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Police probe over fires and Nazi graffiti
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Appeal for nightclub crash witnesses
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Radyr could get first pub in 15 years
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Drug arrests after boy left 'zombie-like'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Wales Sport
Latest stories
Potter could rekindle Swansea - Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
- 29 May 2018
Football Daily podcast: 'If I was Bale, I wouldn’t want to be a Real Madrid player next season’
Monday Night Club guests discuss the futures of Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, plus hear from Fulham’s Tom Cairney and is Frank Lampard a good fit for the Derby job?
- 29 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Person killed after being hit by train between Llanelli and Carmarthen
-
Rail passengers facing delays and cancellations after person is hit by a train
-
Weddings in Wales: Intimate wedding for couple who met at birthday party
-
Hat-trick of victories for campaigners over waste site plans
-
It’s just fascinating at Samantha B’s
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter