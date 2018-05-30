South East Wales

Ex-footballers with dementia 'forgotten'

A psychiatrist says he is in "no doubt there is a big problem" and more needs to be done.

Free childcare 'not taken by parents'

The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.

Man murdered on city street named

Damian John Hill died after being assaulted in Oakfield Street in Roath on Sunday.