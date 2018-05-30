North West Wales

Top Stories

Free childcare 'not taken by parents'

The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.

Woman 'would go to jail for helping dad die'

Sandra Holmes and her son may face criminal charges after taking her father to a Dignitas facility.

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

The man was riding his motorcycle between Dolwyddelan and Blaenau Ffestiniog when the crash happened.