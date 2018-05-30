North West Wales
Free childcare 'not taken by parents'
The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.
- 30 May 2018
Woman 'would go to jail for helping dad die'
Sandra Holmes and her son may face criminal charges after taking her father to a Dignitas facility.
- 29 May 2018
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car
The man was riding his motorcycle between Dolwyddelan and Blaenau Ffestiniog when the crash happened.
- 28 May 2018
Nuclear plant plan protesters go to Japan
- 28 May 2018
Plaque marks Friction Dynamics strike
- 28 May 2018
Heavy rain and flood warning for Wales
- 28 May 2018
Man hurt after car crashes into wall
- 27 May 2018
Wales Sport
Potter could rekindle Swansea - Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
- 29 May 2018
Football Daily podcast: 'If I was Bale, I wouldn’t want to be a Real Madrid player next season’
Monday Night Club guests discuss the futures of Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, plus hear from Fulham’s Tom Cairney and is Frank Lampard a good fit for the Derby job?
- 29 May 2018
Police appeal for help to find missing man
£1.35M Funding for Museums, Archives and Libraries in Wales
How two families became one thanks to a teenager's amazing gift of life
Talysarn man threw slates at police officers after scaling roof in Caernarfon
Mums’ marathon march for displaced people
