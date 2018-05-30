North East Wales
Free childcare 'not taken by parents'
The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.
- 30 May 2018
Protest over pay on construction site
Police advise motorists to avoid part of Deeside Industrial Park because of a union protest.
- 30 May 2018
97 job losses at creamery 'devastating'
Danish-based firm Arla confirms cheese production at a creamery in Denbighshire will cease.
- 29 May 2018
Folk singer jailed for 1970s sex attack
- 29 May 2018
Motorcyclist airlifted after A5 crash
- 29 May 2018
Speed cameras to tackle crash 'hotspot'
- 29 May 2018
Two in hospital after chasing ball in sea
- 27 May 2018
Man stuck in quicksand wants more signs
- 26 May 2018
Potter could rekindle Swansea - Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
- 29 May 2018
Football Daily podcast: 'If I was Bale, I wouldn’t want to be a Real Madrid player next season’
Monday Night Club guests discuss the futures of Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, plus hear from Fulham’s Tom Cairney and is Frank Lampard a good fit for the Derby job?
- 29 May 2018
