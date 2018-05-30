North East Wales

Top Stories

Free childcare 'not taken by parents'

The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.

Protest over pay on construction site

Police advise motorists to avoid part of Deeside Industrial Park because of a union protest.

97 job losses at creamery 'devastating'

Danish-based firm Arla confirms cheese production at a creamery in Denbighshire will cease.