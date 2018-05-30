Wales
Ex-footballers with dementia 'forgotten'
A psychiatrist says he is in "no doubt there is a big problem" and more needs to be done.
Free childcare 'not taken by parents'
The Welsh Government gave £10m for free childcare, but only £3.4m was spent after low uptake, councils say.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Doctors gave Plaid AM 'second chance'
Steffan Lewis, who has stage four bowel cancer, said he came close to death in February.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Protest over pay on construction site
- 30 May 2018
- From the section North East Wales
Severe delays as person hit by train
97 job losses at creamery 'devastating'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section North East Wales
Leanne Wood takes aim at online trolls
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Police probe over fires and Nazi graffiti
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Appeal for nightclub crash witnesses
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Woman dies after two lorry crash
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
More than 50 dead sharks wash up on beach
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Police pledge after rave complaints
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Rare twin foals named after royal couple
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Mid Wales
Snooker champion to get freedom honour
- 28 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Spotlight on Welsh authors
Welsh writers get prominent platform at annual Hay Festival
Your Pictures
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
Urdd Eisteddfod scenes
Colourful pictures from the second day in Builth Wells
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Cylchgrawn
'Instruction manual'
Margaret Atwood fears how The Handmaid's Tale could be used
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Crossing continents
The little pocket of Wales in America
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Taylor made for Swansea
Watch Sam, Ed, Taylor and Florence wow Biggest Weekend
- 26 May 2018
Sport Potter could rekindle Swansea - Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport Davies hails Wales' youthful approach
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport New Arsenal boss Emery 'excites' Ramsey
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport Smith joins Blues as forwards coach
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Rugby Union
AC â chanser yn 'lwcus i fod yn fyw'
Cynnal taith gerdded i godi arian yn enw Steffan Lewis, AC Plaid Cymru sy'n dioddef o ganser y coluddyn.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Newyddion a mwy
Llai na'r disgwyl eisiau gofal plant am ddim
Llai na'r disgwyl wedi manteisio ar gynllun gofal plant am ddim, a chynghorau wedi tanwario yn sgil y niferoedd.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Gwleidyddiaeth
Lluniau: Dydd Mawrth Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2018
Rhai o'r golygfeydd lliwgar o ail ddiwrnod Eisteddfod yr Urdd Brycheiniog a Maesyfed
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Cylchgrawn
