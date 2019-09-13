Myanmar's deadly 'jade rush'

The world’s biggest jade mines are found in the restive Kachin state in Myanmar.

BBC Burmese gained rare access to area where mountains have been turned into moonscapes.

The industry has been estimated to be valued at a staggering $31bn (£25bn) annually.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to the area to scavenge among the rubble left over from the mine – hoping to get find fragments of the stone.

It’s a dangerous job and heroin addiction among the miners and scavengers is endemic.

Reporter: Soe Soe Htoon

Camera: Phyo Hein Kyaw and San Kyaw Htun

Editor: Kevin Kim