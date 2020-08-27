Image copyright @missjones1994 Image caption Fire crews have told police three carriages of the train are on fire

People are being evacuated from their homes after a large diesel freight train caught fire in south Wales.

Dyfed Powys Police said at about 01:00 BST that emergency services were dealing with the blaze on the tracks at Llangennech, near Llanelli.

A cordon was in place, nearby roads had been closed and surrounding homes were being evacuated, the force added.

One Twitter user said they could smell burning fuel from "well over a mile away".

Carmarthenshire county councillor Gary Jones said on Facebook a "major incident on the railway line has been declared".

Image copyright @missjones1994 Image caption People have been advised to avoid the area

Police said Mid and West Wales Fire Service "have advised three carriages of the train are currently on fire".

"An evacuation zone is in place," the force added.

"Officers are contacting people in this area to leave their homes and convene at Bryn School."

British Transport Police asked people to avoid the area.