Image copyright Swansea Council Image caption Going... the old footbridge over Oystermouth Road

Work to remove a 40-year-old footbridge over a major city centre road in Swansea gets under way on Sunday.

The bridge above Oystermouth Road will be replaced as part of a new indoor arena being developed by the local authority.

The wider £135m Swansea central phase one development includes new homes, commercial units and parking.

The council said the work had been scheduled to minimise disruption to traffic.

Diversions will be in place between 14:00 and 06:00 GMT on Monday while cranes remove the structure.