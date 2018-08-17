Image caption Heol Pentre Bach in Gorseinon was shut by South Wales Police

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were knocked down by a car in Swansea.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at 15:00 BST and took the patient to the University Hospital of Wales.

Police officers deployed a drone to investigate the incident at Heol Pentre Bach in Gorseinon.

South Wales Police said the road was closed for some time to allow for "vital" investigative work.

Any witnesses or people with CCTV footage are being urged to contact South Wales Police with the reference: 664, August 17, 2018.