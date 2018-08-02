Image caption Two people are being questioned by police over the incident

A man and woman have been arrested after an armed police stand-off in Carmarthen in which 30 homes were evacuated.

Officers were called to the Blue Boar pub in Water Street at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday after reports of a man with a firearm.

A number of streets were sealed off and people in nearby homes taken to a leisure centre as a precaution.

A man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and affray.

Police said he remains in custody as does a 35-year-old woman, who was held on suspicion of attempting to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Nobody was injured in the incident.