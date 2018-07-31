Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Police were searching for 25-year-old Juris Apalko

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in the sea in Pembrokeshire, police have said.

Dyfed Powys Police received reports of a man entering the water in Neyland on Sunday afternoon and a large scale search, which has lasted three days, was launched.

A force spokesman confirmed officers had been looking for Juris Apalko.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of the 25-year-old, from Latvia, has been informed.

"Sadly, the search has come to an end with the discovery of a body near this location," the spokesman added.

"We can confirm the man we were concerned for was 25-year-old Juris Apalko, from Latvia.

"Our thoughts are with [Mr Apalko's family] at this sad time and support is being offered through a family liaison officer."