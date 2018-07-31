Image copyright Twitter/David Rees

Parts of a road affected by a landslide in Port Talbot earlier this year will close for essential works.

The landslip on 30 December 2017 brought 300 tonnes of debris onto the B4286 in Cwmavon after heavy rainfall.

One lane of the road reopened nine days after the landslide, and Neath Port Talbot Council will be carrying out tree-felling work next month to reopen the second lane.

A section of the road at Pant Du will be closed for nine days from 18 August.

Stabilisation work is continuing on the site, the council said.

Ted Latham, the council's Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Engineering, added: "This is vital work which will lead to the safe and full reopening of a vital artery between Port Talbot and the Afan Valley."