Image caption A cordon at the scene was lifted on Monday

The search for a man who got into difficulty in a marina has entered its third day.

Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a man entering the water in Neyland Marina, Pembrokeshire on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday night a large-scale search of the area was scaled back and a cordon at the scene was lifted.

The National Police Air Service helicopter will be flying over at key times and officers remain at the scene.

The man's family is being updated and supported by specialist officers, Dyfed-Powys Police said.