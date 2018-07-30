South West Wales

Neyland search continues for missing swimmer

  • 30 July 2018
A search is continuing for a man who went missing in the sea in Pembrokeshire over the weekend.

Dyfed Powys Police received reports of a man entering the water in Neyland on Sunday afternoon but he has so far not been found.

A woman attempted to assist the man in the water but returned to shore alone.

A large-scale search of the area including police, fire and coastguards was launched just before 16:00 BST on Sunday.

The search was scaled back on Sunday evening to be resumed on Monday.

