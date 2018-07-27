Image copyright Family photo Image caption Calvin Hill pictured in Cambodia before he was taken ill

A British backpacker who contracted sepsis when he was bitten by a mosquito two months ago has returned home to his family.

Calvin Hill, 27, was found by roommates in a hostel, unconscious and "not breathing properly", three days before he was due home back in May.

He spent 12 weeks in Cambodia and Thailand when travel insurer FlexiCover refused to fly him home.

Mr Hill was admitted to the Prince Phillip Hospital in Llanelli this week.

His mother Tracey says he is feeling "a lot better" now he is home in Ammanford.

Mr Hill spent two weeks in a coma, with doctors telling his family to expect the worst.

But he came out of the coma at the hospital in Cambodia and regained the ability to move his limbs and talk.

Earlier this month, he was transported to Thailand by a medic plane for further treatment.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Calvin Hill's weight plummeted when he fell ill

FlexiCover took the decision to fly him to Thailand to avoid putting him at "unnecessary risk", because he was unable to make the long flight home at the time.

During his time abroad, Mr Hill's family spent more than £8,000 on flights, hotel stays and extending his visa after it ran out.

He flew in to Heathrow this week and arrived at the hospital in Llanelli via ambulance in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"We are so happy," Mrs Hill said.

"After not seeing him for a while, I was thrilled to see how much progress he has made through all his hard work to pull through this terrible ordeal.

"He is doing really well - a lot better."