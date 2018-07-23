Man, 73, dies after being hit by car in Treboeth, Swansea
- 23 July 2018
A 73-year-old man has died after being hit by a reversing car in Swansea.
South Wales Police said the man was declared dead on Roger Street, Treboeth, just after 14:00 BST on Monday after being hit by the yellow Renault Clio.
The force said the man's family were being supported by specially trained officers and appealed for witnesses to the incident.
The street was closed for several hours but has reopened.