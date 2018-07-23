Eight rescued from house fire at Uplands, Swansea
- 23 July 2018
Eight people had to be rescued from a house fire in Swansea.
Four have been taken to hospital following the blaze at Brynymor Road, Uplands, Swansea, on Monday at 06:50 BST.
Six fire crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze.
The road has been shut from Walter Road to Saint Helen's Road.