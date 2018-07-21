Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Pontardawe collision
- 21 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Neath Port Talbot.
The A4607 in Pontardawe has been closed in both directions following the crash which happened just before 15:30 BST.
South Wales Police said the driver of the car also suffered minor injuries.
The force has appealed for any witnesses and advised motorists to avoid the area while investigations into the circumstances surrounding what happened continue.