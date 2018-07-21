South West Wales

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Pontardawe collision

  • 21 July 2018
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Neath Port Talbot.

The A4607 in Pontardawe has been closed in both directions following the crash which happened just before 15:30 BST.

South Wales Police said the driver of the car also suffered minor injuries.

The force has appealed for any witnesses and advised motorists to avoid the area while investigations into the circumstances surrounding what happened continue.

