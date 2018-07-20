Image copyright YouTube

A 34-year-old man has admitted posting messages online with intent to stir up racial hatred against Muslims.

Jonathan Jennings also admitted sending threatening and offensive messages relating to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and murdered MP Jo Cox.

Jennings, from Carmarthenshire and who admitted 10 offences, appeared via video link for a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing in August.

During a plea and trial preparation hearing, he admitted posting messages saying it would be "a good idea" if there was a "burn a mosque" day.

Jennings said Muslims should be placed on top of bonfires and that Hitler "had been born 100 years too early".

'Hunted down'

He also said he would be first in line to "Jo Cox" Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn should he ever become prime minister.

Jennings also admitted advocating that EU remain campaigner Gina Miller should be "hunted down".

His barrister, David Singh, said a psychologist had prepared a report on Jennings "which raised a number of concerns".

Judge Keith Thomas said he had read the report and noted that the psychologist had not diagnosed any particular mental disorder.

Six of the charges relate to publishing written material to stir up hatred, three of sending threatening electronic communications and one of sending an offensive message.