Rock climber airlifted after Gower cliff fall
- 18 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff in Swansea county on Wednesday evening.
Rhossili coastguard and a rescue helicopter were sent to Mewslade Bay, on the Gower peninsula, shortly after 20:00 BST after a man in his 60s fell from the cliff.
The coastguard said the man had "multiple injuries" and he was flown to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
The extent of his injuries are not yet known.