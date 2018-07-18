Image copyright Google

A man is in a critical condition after being airlifted to hospital following a two-car crash on the main road to Swansea airport.

The vehicles collided on the A4118 Gower Road, Fairwood, at about 09:30 BST on Wednesday morning and left the man with life-threatening injuries.

There has been no further update on his condition.

The road was closed for much of the day, with police urging drivers to avoid the area, but has reopened.