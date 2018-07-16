Image caption Armed police cordoned of Water Street in Carmarthen

Three people have been arrested after six people were injured in two assaults.

Police said there was "the possibility of a weapon having been used" in the assaults in Lammas Street and Cambrian Place in Carmarthen on Sunday night.

Armed police cordoned of Water Street in the town on Monday as three people were arrested.

Dyfed Powys Police said one man has been taken to hospital, but is in a stable condition.

Officers were called to the incidents in Lammas Street and Cambrian Place at 23:35 BST on Sunday.

Det Insp Wayne Bevan said: "We are appealing for witnesses to these assaults, which we are treating as linked.

"People in Carmarthen might see a higher than usual presence of officers as we investigate this incident, however we would like to assure there is no threat of harm."